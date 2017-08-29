Micromax Canvas Infinity raises bar for sub-Rs 10,000 budget smartphones

Home-grown electronics company Micromax recently launched the Canvas Infinity smartphone in India for Rs 9,999. The Amazon India-exclusive smartphone offers several interesting features like a 5.7-inch screen in an 18:9 aspect ratio, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera supporting real-time bokeh effect.

Business Standard reviewed this device. Here are the first impressions:

Aspect ratio: With 5.7-inch screen, the device looks smaller than 5.5-inch ones, thanks to an aspect ratio of 18:9

Display: The HD screen falls short of pixels but offers good viewing angles and sunlight legibility

Operating System: The phone runs Android Nougat out of the box with a theme heavily inspired from Apple’s iOS

Upgrade: At the launch, Micromax confirmed the device’s OS will soon be upgraded to Android Oreo

Look & feel: The metallic build looks premium and feels sturdy in the hand

Camera: The rear camera does not fit completely in the body; there is a noticeable bump

Rear of the phone: Besides the rear camera, there is an LED flash and a fingerprint scanner below it

Removable back: Under the removable back cover rests a 2,900 mAh battery, a dual SIM-card slot and a microSD slot

Verdict: With these features, the raises the bar for sub-Rs 10,000 budget smartphones