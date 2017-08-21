Micromax Canvas Infinity with bezel-less screen to launch on August 22

Micromax, a home-grown electronics manufacturer, is gearing up to launch a flagship-breed smartphone on August 22. Dubbed as Canvas Infinity, the smartphone will be the first bezel-less device from the stable of Micromax.

While the information about the smartphone is still scarce, the company posted a series of tweets teasing the device and the bezel-less screen, which is one of the major features of the upcoming device.

Going by the teasers it is expected that the smartphone might feature a display with 18:9 aspect ratio, similar to what was first introduced by and Also, the screen edges are curved and there is no visible button at the front, which confirms that the smartphone may use on-screen navigation keys and house a bigger screen.

Currently, leads bezel-less screen smartphone market with its Galaxy S-series devices. The current flagship handsets – Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ -- redefined the bezel-less equation by eliminating the side bezels and reducing the top and bottom bezels exponentially, which allowed the company to use bigger screens in compact form.

on the other hand has managed to trim bezels around its flagship ‘G6’ smartphone by employing 18:9 aspect ratio screen. Also, the recently launched Q-series smartphone comes with similar screen at an affordable price tags.