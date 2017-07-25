Micromax launches Yunique 2 smartphone with TrueCaller dialer for Rs 5,999

Micromax
online-based subsidiary YU
has launched its entry-level Yunique 2
smartphone for Rs 5,999, exclusively on home-grown e-commerce
portal Flipkart.
The smartphone will go on sale starting July 27.
The Yu Yunique 2
comes equipped with TrueCaller app
out of the box for enhanced communication experience. The Truecaller app
features a vast database of phone numbers that allows the app
to detect caller ID
(if the number is not saved), spam (based on user feedback) and auto disconnect marketing and other unwanted calls.
In terms of specifications, the Yu Yunique 2
sports 5-inch HD screen of 1280 x 720 pixels resolution protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Quadcore processor running at 1.3 GHz frequency. The device boasts 16GB internal memory coupled with 2GB of RAM. The phone runs Android Nougat out of the box and supports 22 languages.
The Yu Yunique 2
houses 13-megapixel (MP) rear camera and 5 MP front-facing selfie camera. The smartphone supports 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and FM Radio.
“With Yunique 2, we are bringing a smartphone that hits the sweet spot of power, performance and style confluence together in one device. It is a smartphone that will be a compelling choice for those new age users who are always multi-tasking. We have worked towards making a difference- not only in the phone’s design language but the overall proposition that is aligned with the needs of our consumers. We are super excited to partner with Flipkart
and integrate a true dialer experience through Truecaller.
These partnerships will not only help us reach out to the young hyper social consumers but also deliver greater value, a core thought for YU
mobiles that resonates across our range of smartphones available in the market., said Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer, Micromax
and YU
