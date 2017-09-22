Micromax Selfie 3 with 16 MP front camera launched at Rs 11,999

Micromax India has launched ‘Selfie 3’ smartphone – a camera-centric device with 16 megapixel front shooter and 13 MP primary camera. The smartphone will be available on all major retail stores starting September 22 at Rs 11,999.

In terms of key features, the houses camera sensors made by Samsung and Sony in selfie camera and rear camera, respectively. Both the cameras are assisted with LED flash for low-light photography. The camera supports Super Pixel that stitches multiple photos together to create high-resolution pictures with less noise. Additionally, the camera supports auto scene detection, portrait mode, HDR mode and night mode.

In terms of specifications, the Selfie 3 houses a 5-inch fullHD screen, 3,000 mAh battery and fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, coupled with 3 GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage and runs Android Nougat operating system out of the box.

Key features and specifications



Camera: 16MP Front Camera, 13MP Rear Camera

Display: 5-inch Full HD screen



RAM: 3GB



ROM: 32 GB



Battery: 3000 mAh



Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435



OS: Android Nougat