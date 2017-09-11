Micromax sold 2 mn Bharat-2 devices; 3 more Bharat-series models coming soon

Ultra-affordable smartphones usually make a mark for themselves in the price-conscious Indian market, more so when they are feature-rich and deliver the goods as promised. Riding the digital India bandwagon, home-grown electronics manufacturer Micromax’s Bharat 2 smartphone seems to have clicked well with users, especially with a price tag of only Rs 3,499. Going by the company’s estimates, the Bharat 2, launched in April this year, has already sold 2 million units in 5 months, becoming one of the most sold 4G VoLTE-ready smartphones in the country.

With the Bharat series of smartphones, targets feature phone users looking to become first-time smartphone users. The Bharat 2 enabled the next phase of smartphone adoption in the country by hand-holding consumers to upgrade.

In terms of specifications, the Bharat 2 is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832 1.3Ghz Quad Core processor with 512MB RAM and 4GB ROM. The smartphone sports a 4-inch WVGA display and has 2-megapixel (MP) rear camera and 0.3MP front camera. The handset runs Android Marshmallow and is equipped with a 1,300 mAh battery.

Riding on the success of Bharat-2, is gearing up to expand the Bharat-Series with 3 new smartphones -- Bharat-2 plus, Bharat-3 and Bharat-4, which will all be available in the offline retail stores within the next fortnight.

Commenting on the success of the Bharat Series, Informatics Co-Founder Rahul Sharma on Monday said: “There are more than 400 million feature phone users who are waiting to move to smartphones that give the experience without straining their budgets. The exceptional acceptance of Bharat-2 is a testimony of our vision and also goes to prove that there is a huge appetite for budget VoLTE smartphones amongst the Indian telecom subscriber. Hence, we are further working towards fulfilling the need gap for our consumers and with the expansion of Bharat -series we believe that we will truly drive the next phase of smartphone adoption in the country.”