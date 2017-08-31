Microsoft, Amazon collaborate to integrate Cortana, Alexa capabilities

In a rare collaboration, and have come to an agreement wherein users will have access to and vice-versa.

According to a report in the New York Times, the two rival tech firms have been coordinating behind the scenes for the past year to make artificial intelligent assistants and communicate with each other.

The partnership will allow people to summon using Alexa, and vice versa, by the end of the year.

In simpler words, someone using an device will have to say "Alexa, open Cortana" to get to talk to Microsoft's digital assistant, and someone using will have to say "Cortana, open Alexa" to talk to Amazon's.

According to the report, this cross-platform integration will also allow users to access some of the more unique aspects of

has built its directly into its office products and now will get that functionality via

Amazon, Apple (with Siri), and (with Assistant) are pouring huge amounts of money into making digital assistants smart.

While Amazon, Apple and have already launched smart speakers, is preparing to launch a speaker with Harman Kardon and push its into cars, thermostats and more devices.

After a partnership with Indian-origin CEO Satya Nadella, CEO Jeff Bezos also welcomed Apple and to offer similar integration saying he would support it.

"There are going to be multiple successful intelligent agents, each with access to different sets of data and with different specialized skill areas," Bezos said.

"Together, their strengths will complement each other."

Nadella also appears to welcome the idea of collaboration with Apple and Google, saying "Hopefully, they'll be inspired by it".