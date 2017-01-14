Microsoft bringing 'Game Mode' to enhance PC gaming experience

is working on a new "Game Mode" feature for that will enhance the PC experience of users making it run faster.

The company will also release "Arena" on Live, where you can play in organised tournaments or create your own, making eSports available for everyone.

In 2016, acquired Beam, a live streaming video platform that focuses on video gaming, including playthroughs of video games and allows viewers to interact with the streams.

"We are building as a feature of One and Windows 10, making one of the easiest and quickest ways to stream your gameplay," Mike Ybarra, head, Platform Engineering, Xbox, said in a statement.

will connect to your Live account, making it easy to stream your favourite games to and your Live community. No extra software is needed and viewers anywhere will be able to watch your streams and interact with your broadcast.

The company is also adding updates to the Activity Feed, so you can connect and share more with your friends.

"With additional improvements to 'Clubs' and 'Looking For Group' (LFG), like better moderator tools for Clubs and the ability to share LFG posts in your feed, we are making it even easier to seek out players for any game on and Windows 10, and join communities of gamers like you," Ybarra added.