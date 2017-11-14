Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to iPad users: 'Get a real computer'

JUST IN
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Photo: Dalip Kumar

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is in the news for taking a dig at iPad-flaunting journalists during his recent trip to India. “You need to get a real computer, my friends,” he reportedly told them. The Apple tablet’s shortcomings that prevents it from being a full-fledged computer are well-known. Nadella’s jibe coincided with Samsung releasing an ad that takes potshots at the iPhone, which has just completed a decade of existence. The ad highlights how the iPhone has always been catching up (in terms of features such as screen size, water-proof body, wireless charging) with Samsung phones in the past 10 years. Apple, which far outpaces Microsoft and Samsung in terms of phone and tablet sales, has so far refrained from taking on competition, at least in television ads. Sitting pretty at the top might be helping it stay calm.
First Published: Tue, November 14 2017. 22:44 IST

