Microsoft, Qualcomm back Israel's cybersecurity firm

The venture arms of and have invested in Team8, an Israeli creator of start-ups, as big multinational companies get behind Israel’s burgeoning cyber industry in the face of growing threats.



Team8, which also announced on Monday a strategic partnership with Citi to help develop its products, said the most recent investment brings its total raised to more than $92 million. Its other investors are Cisco, AT&T, Accenture, Nokia, Singapore’s Temasek, Japan’s Mitsui, Bessemer Venture Partners, executive chairman Eric Schmidt’s Innovation Endeavors and Marker.