TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Apps

Gionee signs Virat Kohli as brand ambassador
Business Standard

Microsoft, Qualcomm back Israel's cybersecurity firm

Isreali company Team8 has managed to raise funds over $92 mn

Reuters 

Microsoft, cyber security, technology
(Photo: Reuters)

The venture arms of Microsoft and Qualcomm have invested in Team8, an Israeli creator of cybersecurity start-ups, as big multinational companies get behind Israel’s burgeoning cyber industry in the face of growing threats.

Team8, which also announced on Monday a strategic partnership with Citi to help develop its products, said the most recent investment brings its total raised to more than $92 million. Its other investors are Cisco, AT&T, Accenture, Nokia, Singapore’s Temasek, Japan’s Mitsui, Bessemer Venture Partners, Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt’s Innovation Endeavors and Marker.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements

Microsoft, Qualcomm back Israel's cybersecurity firm

Isreali company Team8 has managed to raise funds over $92 mn

Isreali company Team8 has managed to raise funds over $92 mn
The venture arms of Microsoft and Qualcomm have invested in Team8, an Israeli creator of cybersecurity start-ups, as big multinational companies get behind Israel’s burgeoning cyber industry in the face of growing threats.

Team8, which also announced on Monday a strategic partnership with Citi to help develop its products, said the most recent investment brings its total raised to more than $92 million. Its other investors are Cisco, AT&T, Accenture, Nokia, Singapore’s Temasek, Japan’s Mitsui, Bessemer Venture Partners, Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt’s Innovation Endeavors and Marker.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Microsoft, Qualcomm back Israel's cybersecurity firm

Isreali company Team8 has managed to raise funds over $92 mn

The venture arms of Microsoft and Qualcomm have invested in Team8, an Israeli creator of cybersecurity start-ups, as big multinational companies get behind Israel’s burgeoning cyber industry in the face of growing threats.

Team8, which also announced on Monday a strategic partnership with Citi to help develop its products, said the most recent investment brings its total raised to more than $92 million. Its other investors are Cisco, AT&T, Accenture, Nokia, Singapore’s Temasek, Japan’s Mitsui, Bessemer Venture Partners, Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt’s Innovation Endeavors and Marker.

image
Business Standard
177 22