Microsoft Surface Pro with Surface Pen now available in India at Rs 64,999

Microsoft on Thursday announced its Pro notebook and accessories are available in Pro features a high-resolution 12.3-inch "PixelSense" touch display that supports the new Pen 4.

The first generation, 2-in-1 detachable of the series -- with a configuration of Core m3, 128 GB SSD, 4GB and HD Graphics 615 -- will cost Rs 64,999.

The one with Core i7, 512 GB SSD, 16GB and IrisTM Plus Graphics 640 configuration is available for Rs 1,82,999.

Customers can buy the device through more than 130 commercial resellers, the company said in a statement.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of Pro in and offer our consumers another superior device that will enable them create, study, work and play virtually anywhere," said Vineet Durani, Director, Windows and Devices,

With a new hinge that adjusts to 165 degrees, users can now put the device into "Studio Mode", thus, creating the optimal position to write or sketch.

It also has a tilt functionality that detects the angle of the Pen to enable more natural shading.

At 8.5-mm thickness and weighing 767 grams, the notebook packs the in 7th-generation Core processor with a a fanless design.

Its battery supports up to 13.5 hours of life.

There is a full-size glass trackpad with five-finger multi-touch capabilities that allows for ultimate precision and the keyboard is wrapped in soft Alcantara material.