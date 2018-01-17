Microsoft tops Thomson Reuters top 100 global tech leaders list

Corp on Wednesday published its debut "Top 100 Global Technology Leaders" list with Microsoft Corp in the no. 1 spot, followed by chipmaker Intel Corp and network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc .

The list, which aims to identify the industry's top financially successful and organisationally sound organizations, features US tech giants such as Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, International Business Machines Corp and Texas Instruments Inc, among its top 10.

Microchip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing <2330.

TW>, German giant and Dublin-based consultant round out the top 10.

The remaining 90 companies are not ranked, but the list also includes the world's largest and giant Inc . ( )

The results are based on a that measures performance across eight benchmarks: financial, management and investor confidence, risk and resilience, legal compliance, innovation, people and social responsibility, environmental impact, and reputation.

The assessment tracks patent activity for technological innovation and sentiment in news and selected as the reflection of a company's public reputation.

The set of tech companies is restricted to those that have at least $1 billion in annual revenue.

According to the list, 45 percent of these 100 tech companies are headquartered in the and are tied for second place with 13 companies each, followed by with five tech leaders on the list.

By continent, leads with 47, followed by with 38, with 14 and with one.

The strength of highlights the growth of companies such as Holdings Ltd <0700. HK>, which became the first Asian firm to enter the club of companies worth more than $500 billion, and surpassed in market value in November.

