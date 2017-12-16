Microsoft Xbox One S: Great for media, good for gaming

Microsoft’s Xbox One S (Rs 29,990) sits squarely between the original Xbox One and the beefier Xbox One X.

The slim white console looked striking and as soon as I connected it to a 4K TV, it presented me with an intuitive and user-friendly interface. Having been a PlayStation devotee for most of my life, I was intrigued at how easily the One S detected my home media setup. Having said that, getting the console to output the picture in 4K can be a bit of a pain, especially if you happen to have one of the older 4K TVs, like I do. The One S blew me away with its ...