Millennial shoppers better connected than retail aides Forty-four per cent shoppers aren’t satisfied with staff availability and customer service, but overall shopper satisfaction has greatly improved since the start of an annual study by Zebra Technologies a decade ago.

Despite the dissatisfaction among 44 per cent in-store and 53 per cent online shoppers with the returns/exchange process, 62 per cent approved of associates’ use of handheld mobile devices in-store. The key findings of the survey include that rising shopper expectations continue to outpace ...