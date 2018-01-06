Mobile users beware: Android banking trojan targets Indian bank apps

An Android Banking Trojan/ that targets around 200 apps, including those offered by Indian banks, has been detected, prompting security researchers and banks to alert consumers.

The is designed for stealing login credentials, hijacking SMS messages, uploading contact lists and SMS messages to malicious servers by displaying a fake overlay screen on top of legitimate to capture user inputs, said software security firm QuickHeal in a post on Saturday.

"Do not download and install applications from untrusted sources offered via unknown website links on unscrupulous messages," said Canara Bank in a note to users. The bank suggested avoiding unknown wi-fi networks to prevent rogue access to devices.

While the has been successfully detected, there is no immediate mention any known occurrences of misuse so far.

Android.banker.A2f8a is being distributed through a fake Flash Player app on third-party stores. This is not surprising, said QuickHeal, given that Adobe Flash is one of the most widely distributed products on the internet and because of its popularity, it is often targeted by attackers.

The malicious app shows fake notifications on behalf of the original app and when users click on the fake notifications, they are directed to enter their login credentials into a fake login page.

The has targeted of Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI, and among others says the blog. The has also targeted a number of cryptocurrency like Bitcoinium, Bitcoin Wallet, BTC Safari and Bitfinex apart from many others.

A number of international banking and payment are also listed like ING Australia Banking, Citibank Australia, Citi Mobil UK, Singapore Digital Banking and PayPal Mobile and Amazon for Tablets.

The can intercept messages from incoming and outgoing messages and bypass SMS based two-factor authentication on the victim's bank account. It can suppress the device's ringer volume to prevent the user being alerted about SMSs.