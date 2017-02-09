More than 200 million people now use Facebook Lite monthly

Facebook on Thursday announced that there are more than 200 million people around the world using FB Lite every month. Facebook said that it will continue to roll out the service to other countries around the world.

Keeping lower end Android devices in mind, the giant designed FB Lite for areas where the connectivity is slow.



The company says FB Lite is popular in many countries including Brazil, India, Indonesia, Mexico, and the Philippines. FB Lite includes features like News Feed, status updates, push notifications, and camera/photo integration, while still being lightweight. You can now also like, comment, and share posts.

Facebook said it found many FB Lite users share their devices, so it has now made it easier for people to log on and off their accounts.

"We understand that a lot of the features of FB Lite are a good fit for emerging markets, but we've seen interest in other countries as well — specifically when people want a lightweight, simple experience. Since people are using FB Lite and we hear from our community that they want more options, we are rolling out in additional countries: South Korea, UAE, Italy, and Israel," said Facebook in a release.