Moto E4 Plus to launch on July 12; competes with Moto G5 and G5 Plus

This article first appeared on Business Standard on July 5, 2017
Motorola, backed by Chinese smartphone
maker Lenovo, is gearing up to launch the Moto E4 Plus, with a massive 5,000 mAh battery
in India on July 12. In a statement to the media, the company has confirmed the date for the official launch of the smartphone
in India.
The Moto E4 Plus
was launched globally in June with a price tag of $179.99. The smartphone
sports a 5.5-inch HD screen of 1280 x 720 resolution. It comes with two different processors – Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 and MediaTek MTK6737M -- and the chipset in the smartphone
varies based on geography. It is yet to be seen which processor variant comes to India and the information around the chipset will be disclosed at the launch event.
In terms of camera, the Moto E4 Plus
has a 13-megapixel (MP) rear camera with f/2.0 aperture assisted with LED flash. The smartphone
has two storage and RAM variants – 16 GB storage with 2 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage with 3 GB RAM. The best attraction of the device, however, is its battery.
The device houses a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery.
Recently, Motorola
discreetly launched the Moto E4 in India through offline retail channels. The smartphone
is available for purchase at Rs 8,999 through brick-and-mortar stores across the country. The company recently also posted a video around the Moto E4 Plus
on social media channels confirming the arrival of the smartphone
to Indian shores very soon.
In the price range of Rs 8,999-Rs 11,999, the Moto E4 Plus
competes with the Xiaomi Redmi 4, Moto G5, Moto G5
Plus, Micromax Yu Yureka Black, Nubia N1 Lite, ASUS Zenfone Live and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.
