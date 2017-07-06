Moto E4 Plus to launch on July 12; competes with Moto G5 and G5 Plus

This article first appeared on Business Standard on July 5, 2017

Motorola, backed by Chinese maker Lenovo, is gearing up to launch the Moto E4 Plus, with a massive 5,000 mAh in India on July 12. In a statement to the media, the company has confirmed the date for the official launch of the in India.

The was launched globally in June with a price tag of $179.99. The sports a 5.5-inch HD screen of 1280 x 720 resolution. It comes with two different processors – Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 and MediaTek MTK6737M -- and the chipset in the varies based on geography. It is yet to be seen which processor variant comes to India and the information around the chipset will be disclosed at the launch event.

In terms of camera, the has a 13-megapixel (MP) rear camera with f/2.0 aperture assisted with LED flash. The has two storage and RAM variants – 16 GB storage with 2 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage with 3 GB RAM. The best attraction of the device, however, is its The device houses a mammoth 5,000 mAh

Recently, discreetly launched the Moto E4 in India through offline retail channels. The is available for purchase at Rs 8,999 through brick-and-mortar stores across the country. The company recently also posted a video around the on social media channels confirming the arrival of the to Indian shores very soon.

In the price range of Rs 8,999-Rs 11,999, the competes with the Xiaomi Redmi 4, Moto G5, Plus, Micromax Yu Yureka Black, Nubia N1 Lite, ASUS Zenfone Live and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.