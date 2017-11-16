Moto X4 is a water resistant phone with premium design; know features

After impressing the audience at IFA 2017, Motorola launched in India at Rs 20,999 for the base model and Rs 22,999 for the premium model with 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM. The IP68-certified water and dust resistant device brings host of new features under the hood that makes it a worthy competitor in mid-tier segment.

Here is a quick snapshot of the device features:

Dual rear cameras

The sports a dual camera set-up on the back, which utilises a 12-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide angle (120-degree field of view) shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The cameras on the back are assisted with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and dual LED flash.

On the front, the smartphone houses a 4 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera is supported with flash and comes with features such as beautification mode, pro mode, filters, panorama and adaptive low-light mode.

Water and Dust resistance

Moto X4 The is IP68-certified, which makes it one of the only mid-tier smartphones to come with protection against accidental spills, splashes and puddles.

Wireless sound system

The smartphone can be connected with up to four Bluetooth devices at a time, therefore, allows streaming music to multiple audio streaming devices.

Goodbye passwords

The comes with Moto Key feature that remembers the passwords and, therefore, gives user the freedom to auto-fill the passwords on a touch of fingerprint scanner.

Other specifications



The sports a 5.2-inch fullHD IPS screen covered with Corning Gorilla Glass for protection against scratches and accidental drops. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, which is an octa-core processor ticking at 2.2 GHz, coupled with Adreno 508 graphic processor. The device boasts 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage variants, expandable up to 2TB using microSD card slot, with 3 GB and 4 GB RAM, respectively. The phone boots Android Nougat 7.1 out of the box.

Moto X4 The offers all-round connectivity options including near-field communication (NFC), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), GPS, GLONASS, 4G LTE, and FM radio.

The 163 grams smartphone houses a 3,000 mAh battery.