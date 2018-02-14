Motorola Moto G6, G6 Plus, G6 Play leak confirms 18:9 aspect ratio screen

Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer, is reportedly working on the next-generation mobile phones. These said smartphones – the Moto G6, Plus and Play – are expected to have futuristic 18:9 ultra-wide aspect ratio screen, according to the specification sheet found in the database of HTML5 test. Based on the specification sheet, the and G6 Plus will have a fullHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080), and the G6 Play a HD+ resolution (1440 x 720). Other specifications include Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor in G6 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 in G6 Plus.

The G6 Play would be powered by Qualcomm 430 processor, which is the same SoC found in current generation the