Motorola Moto G6, G6 Plus, G6 Play leak confirms 18:9 aspect ratio screen

Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer, is reportedly working on the next-generation Moto G-series mobile phones. These said smartphones – the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play – are expected to have futuristic 18:9 ultra-wide aspect ratio screen, according to the specification sheet found in the database of HTML5 test. Based on the specification sheet, the Moto G6 and G6 Plus will have a fullHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080), and the G6 Play a HD+ resolution (1440 x 720). Other specifications include Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor in G6 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 in G6 Plus.
The G6 Play would be powered by Qualcomm 430 processor, which is the same SoC found in current generation the G5S smartphone.Specification sheet Source: mobielkopen.net All three models will boot Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box. As for the screen size, the G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play are reported to have a 5.7-inch, 6-inch and 5.7-inch screen, respectively. In terms of imaging capabilities, each in the trio is reported to boast a dual-camera set-up on the rear.
