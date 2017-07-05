Moto E4 Plus smartphone with 5,000 mAh battery to be launched on July 12

-
Motorola, backed by Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo, is gearing up to launch the Moto E4 Plus, with a massive 5,000 mAh battery in India on July 12. In a statement to the media, the company has confirmed the date for the official launch of the smartphone in India.
The Moto E4 Plus was launched globally in June with a price tag of $179.99. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch HD screen of 1280 x 720 resolution. The smartphone comes with two different processors – Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 and MediaTek MTK6737M -- and the chipset in the smartphone varies based on geography. It is yet to be seen which processor variant comes to India and the information around the chipset will be disclosed at the launch event.
In terms of camera, the Moto E4 Plus has a 13-megapixel (MP) rear camera with f/2.0 aperture assisted with LED flash. The smartphone has two storage and RAM variants – 16 GB storage with 2 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage with 3 GB RAM. The best attraction of the device, however, is its battery. The device houses a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery.
Recently, Motorola discreetly launched the Moto E4 in India through offline retail channels. The smartphone is available for purchase at Rs 8,999 through brick-and-mortar stores across the country. The company recently also posted a video around the Moto E4 Plus on social media channels confirming the arrival of the smartphone to Indian shores very soon.
In the price range of Rs 8,999-Rs 11,999, the Moto E4 Plus competes with the Xiaomi Redmi 4, Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, Micromax Yu Yureka Black, Nubia N1 Lite, ASUS Zenfone Live and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.
