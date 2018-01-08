Moving towards an era of Artificial Intelligence-powered smartphones

Artificial intelligence (AI) features will become a critical product differentiator for smartphone vendors that will help them acquire customers while retaining current users, according to Gartner, Inc. As the smartphone market shifts from selling technology products to delivering compelling and personalised experiences, AI solutions running on the smartphone will become an essential part of vendor road maps over the next two years.

Gartner predicts that by 2022, 80 per cent of smartphones shipped will have on-device AI capabilities, up from 10 per cent in 2017. On-device AI is ...