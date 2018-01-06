Music lovers: Here's a selection of finest headphones and earplugs

Sony WH-1000XM2 This lightweight pair of headphones is an all-purpose entertainer. It has a comfortable fit (well, not as comfortable as the Bose QC35 II) and an excellent support for bass-heavy tracks.

The quick-charge feature ensures enough juice for hundreds of tracks. Coupled with an excellent app — which has equaliser controls — and adaptive noise cancellation feature, this one is among the most feature-packed pair in the market. Price: Rs 29,990 Bose QC35 II Like its predecessor, what sets these Bose headphones apart is ...