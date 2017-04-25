Netflix has just found a backdoor into China

Netflix, which has not entered China, is doing something different instead: it has signed a licensing deal with iQiyi, a popular Chinese video portal, for its originals shows. Netflix, which has not entered China, is doing something different instead: it has signed a licensing deal with iQiyi, a popular Chinese video portal, for its originals shows.

Robert Roy, Netflix’s vice president of content acquisition, announced the deal onstage Tuesday at an industry conference in Indonesia. “ is an important market for obvious reasons; it’s also a challenging market for obvious reasons,” said Roy, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

is a spin-off from Baidu, China’s top search engine. The portal’s main rival is Alibaba-owned

“We are going to announce details in the near future,” an spokesperson tells Tech in Asia (Updated one hour after publishing: added in this response).

One more barrier

is locked out of a solo entry to the Chinese market by protectionist policies on overseas media. Roy told the Hollywood Reporter that the US$63 billion company, which recently topped 100 million global subscribers, is still “trying to figure out over time” how to tackle the Chinese market on its own.

BoJack Horseman has become a cult hit among China’s younger web users despite it not being broadcast in the country. It's animated anti-hero is frequently memed in translated screenshots.