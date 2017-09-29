New iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus to support Hindi dictation: Apple CEO Tim Cook

The newly launched iPhone 8 and 8 plus will be supporting Hindi dictation, the tech giant's Chief Executive Tim Cook said today.



The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will be available for Rs 64,000 onwards.



"We got a new keyboard for India and we now support 11 local languages. The iPhone now takes dictation in Hindi," he said in a video message.The message from Cook was played at an event at Reliance Jio's corporate headquarters here, where the Mukesh Ambani-led company announced a slew of offers for the latest series of iPhones.launched a buyback scheme, offering a 70 per cent discount for customers to upgrade handsets after a year."We promise a 70 per cent buyback for iPhone 8, 8+ and 10, after one year," Jio's director, and Ambani's son, Akash Ambani, said at the launch.This offer can be availed by customers opting for a plan of Rs 799 per month or above."This offer not only makes the device much more affordable but also enables customers to upgrade to newer models after utilising the buyback schemes," a company statement said.In a video message, Mukesh Ambani said Jio's partnership with Apple will deliver "best value" and a better customer experience.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)