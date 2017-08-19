'News-on-the-go' culture: Now, you can 'YouTube' breaking news

Keeping up with the 'news-on-the-go' culture, the platform, YouTube, will now have a separate section on its homepage and mobile app dedicated to breaking news videos from around the world.

While it is yet to be ascertained if the new tab is a temporary feature or here to stay, and whether it will generate its content through Google's algorithm or manually curate the same, the feature could prove to be beneficial to Gen-Z, owing to YouTube's growing popularity among them.

The new tab will appear along the same lines of a recommended channel on the web homepage, and as a scrollable carousel in the mobile app between suggested videos, reports The Verge quoting Android Police.

An app known for not only streaming entertainment, has also become an important aspect of advertising for major firms, who have taken to the marketing with increased scrutiny, with the rising popularity of the platform.

