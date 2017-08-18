Nissan India rolls out waterless car washing solution

today launched solution at its service centres in India.



The solution comes as a part of the seventh edition of its 'Happy with Nissan' service campaign which will be conducted at 148 and Datsun service outlets across the country from August 17-24.



"We are introducing waterless car cleaning solution as part of the seventh iteration of the customer-friendly 'Happy with Nissan' service campaign," Motor India Managing Director Arun Malhotra said in a statement.The innovative material does not require any additional water to clean a car after being applied to car surfaces, he added.The technique will save around 2.8 million litres of water during the eight-day campaign and around 130 million litres per year, India said.Motor India is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Japan's Motor Co.in India sells a range of vehicles under two brands -- and Datsun.