Nissan India rolls out waterless car washing solution

Japanese automaker Nissan today launched waterless car washing solution at its service centres in India.
The solution comes as a part of the seventh edition of its 'Happy with Nissan' service campaign which will be conducted at 148 Nissan and Datsun service outlets across the country from August 17-24.
"We are introducing waterless car cleaning solution as part of the seventh iteration of the customer-friendly 'Happy with Nissan' service campaign," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Arun Malhotra said in a statement.
The innovative car wash material does not require any additional water to clean a car after being applied to car surfaces, he added.
The technique will save around 2.8 million litres of water during the eight-day campaign and around 130 million litres per year, Nissan India said.
Nissan Motor India is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Japan's Nissan Motor Co.
Nissan in India sells a range of vehicles under two brands -- Nissan and Datsun.
