No more smartphones, for now: Acer's new strategy for Indian market

At a time when the shipment of PCs is trailing that of smartphones, Taiwan-based has taken a rather unusual route in India — the fastest growing market in the world.

The company put its ailing mobile phone business on hold in December, and has decided to focus on hardware for new such as virtual reality (VR) and internet of things (IoT) instead, a top executive told Tech in Asia. The PC-maker wants to introduce its headsets, wearables, and hardware in India by 2018-19.

Acer, which derives over 90 per cent of its revenue from PC sales, introduced a modest portfolio of mobile phones back in 2010. But it didn’t quite take off. In 2015, the company came back, launching two in India – the Liquid 630s and the Liquid 530 – at $160 and $100, respectively.

But fierce competition from phone manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo, and Vivo stalled Acer’s progress in the country.

Banking on innovation

products are already VR-ready, and the company wants to use the feature to promote gaming, says Chandrahas Panigrahi, senior director of Acer’s consumer business.







"Machine learning, AI, robotics, — all will be anchored around PCs. It will help in making PCs and laptops more relevant," Chandrahas says. has joined forces with a company called Starbreeze, and has also tied up with IMAX to integrate the in its products.