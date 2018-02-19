Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 buyers will now get a cashback of Rs 2000 from Airtel

today said it will offer up to Rs 2,000 cashback over 36 months on purchase of 2 and 3 to its pre-paid customers. " ..and today announced a partnership to offer affordable 4G options to customers as part of Airtels Mera Pehla initiative. 3 and 2, 4G are now available with cashback offer of Rs 2,000 from Airtel," the telecom major said in a statement. Both 4G will come bundled with recharge pack of Rs 169 offering 1GB 4G data per day and unlimited local and STD calling. Telecom operators started offering cashback on purchase of after rolled out effective free mobile handset 'JioPhone'. To avail of the offer, customer will need to purchase 2 and 3 at market price and will be credited with Rs 2,000 in their wallet in two installments over a period of 36 months. " devices have a solid brand resonance amongst customers and we believe that the partnership offers a great proposition to customers looking for quality devices at great prices," Bharti Airtel, ( & South Asia) Ajai Puri said. A customer needs to make prepaid recharges worth Rs 3,500 within the 18 months to be eligible for the first cashback installment of Rs 500.

Similarly, another set of recharges worth Rs 3500 over the next 18 months will make the customer eligible for the second installment of Rs 1,500, the statement said. The 3, available for Rs 9,499, comes with 5-inch display, 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16 GB internal storage with external memory card support of up to 128 GB, 2,630 mAH, 8 megapixels (mp) rear and front camera. 2 smartphone, available for Rs 6,999, comes with similar screen size as of 3, 1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon processor, 1GB RAM, 8 GB internal memory, 4,100 mAH, 8 rear camera and 5 front camera. After the offer, the effective price of these phones will come down by 2,000 a unit.