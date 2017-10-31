Nokia 2 with 4100mAh battery now in India at Rs 7,500

HMD Global, which owns the right of manufacturing and selling Nokia-branded phones, on Tuesday announced the battery-centric 2 at Euro 99 (roughly Rs 7,500).

"People rely on their phones so much these days. We created a smartphone that can power through when other devices need a pit stop," said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, in a statement.

2 packs 4100mAh battery that offers two-day life, the company claimed.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 chipset and features 5-inch LCD HD display with stock Android Nougat operating system (OS).

The will be upgraded to latest Android Oreo in the future, the company said.

The device houses 8MP rear camera with automatic scene detection and autofocus (AF) and 5MP selfie camera.

The smartphone has 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 128GB via a dedicated MicroSD card slot.