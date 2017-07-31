Nokia 5 facing white screen bug in Dolby Atmos equalisers: Know more

The 5 has been plagued by a software bug that triggers white screen when you try to modify audio equalisers from third-party apps like or According to XDA forum, the fix to rectify the issue is in progress and will roll out soon.

The 5 is powered by for immersive sound experience. According to a discussion initiated by one of the XDA forum members, the smartphone manages to open the equalisers separately but shows white screen when accessed through third-party music applications.

One of the XDA members raised the issue to over e-mail and received the reply acknowledging the issue and sharing the progress on the fix. The e-mail does not provide any timeline for the update but clarifies that the fix to address the issue will roll out as an update soon.

Finnish telecom firm HMD Global, which manufactures and markets handsets, launched the 5 along with 3 and 6 on June 13. The smartphone went on sale through offline retail stores starting July 7.

In terms of specifications, the 5 is a mid-range smartphone that sports a 5.2-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 16GB internal storage, expandable up to 128 GB using microSD card, and 2 GB of RAM.

The 5 has a 13MP rear snapper and an 8 MP front facing selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. It supports NFC and USB OTG as well.