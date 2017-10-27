Nokia 8: Sleek elegance

Nokia’s return to the smartphone league has been fuelled by two primary factors: design and nostalgia. For many of us, older models of Nokia were our first or second phones, and we swore by the machines the Finnish company once produced. Since its comeback, the devices it has produced — Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 — are solid, but not a patch on their predecessors. Yet, the power of nostalgia is so strong — some marketing gurus will call it goodwill — that these devices, though simple and overpriced, have encountered little difficulty ...