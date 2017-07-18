Nokia 8 with premium specs, Zeiss optics dual-cameras to launch on July 31

HMD Global, a Finnish based company behind Nokia-branded smartphones, might launch the flagship on July 31. The information was leaked on social media channel Twitter by Evan Blass, a credible source in the community.

The current lineup of Nokia-branded running on Google’s platform is limited to entry-level specification and features. The flagship smartphone will not only add a flagship to the portfolio, it will also revive the old legacy of Nokia where the company used premium in its cameras.

Based on speculations, the smartphone is touted to feature dual 13-megapixel cameras at the rear with Carl Zeiss lens. In terms of specifications, the smartphone will feature 835 chipset coupled with a choice of 6GB or 4GB of RAM. The smartphone will sport a 5.3-inch QHD screen protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Just like other with operating system (OS), the will boot Nougat out-of-the-box.