Nokia 8 with premium specs, Zeiss optics dual-cameras to launch on July 31

HMD Global, a Finnish based company behind Nokia-branded smartphones, might launch the flagship Nokia 8
on July 31. The information was leaked on social media channel Twitter by Evan Blass, a credible source in the technology
community.
The current lineup of Nokia-branded smartphones
running on Google’s Android
platform is limited to entry-level specification and features. The flagship Nokia 8
smartphone will not only add a flagship device
to the portfolio, it will also revive the old legacy of Nokia where the company used premium Carl Zeiss optics
in its cameras.
Based on speculations, the smartphone is touted to feature dual 13-megapixel cameras at the rear with Carl Zeiss lens. In terms of specifications, the smartphone will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon
835 chipset coupled with a choice of 6GB or 4GB of RAM. The smartphone will sport a 5.3-inch QHD screen protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
On June 14, HMD Global
launched Nokia 3, Nokia 5
and Nokia 6 in India. The company priced the trio competitively in India and pushed the sales of Nokia 3
and Nokia 5
through offline retail channels. Nokia 6, however, is the only smartphone that took the online route and will go on sale through Amazon India starting August 23. Registration for Nokia 6 is up on Amazon.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU