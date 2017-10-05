Nokia may enter 4G-enabled feature phone segment

HMD Global, the official company behind Nokia-branded mobile phones, is mulling to enter the emerging 4G feature phone
segment that has garnered Indian consumer’s interest especially after the launch of Reliance JioPhone.
“JioPhone
is definitely going to have impact on the segment, and there is no question about it. We are watching how this materialises. If we see a viable business proposition, we will definitely consider it and participate,” said Ajey Mehta, India VP for HMD Global to the Economic Times
.
Recently, HMD Global launched a 3G-enabled Nokia
3310 in Australia. The feature phone boasts all the features that were there in the non-3G model plus a few more such as Facebook, Twitter and Skype apps.
With data war between the telecos bolstering up and does not seem to cool down anytime soon, the 4G LTE feature phone creates a different preposition for price conscious Indian customers. Apart from Reliance Jio, companies like Lava
mobiles and Intex
also have 4G LTE feature in their portfolios.
