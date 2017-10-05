Nokia may enter 4G-enabled feature phone segment

HMD Global, the official company behind Nokia-branded mobile phones, is mulling to enter the emerging segment that has garnered Indian consumer’s interest especially after the launch of

“ is definitely going to have impact on the segment, and there is no question about it. We are watching how this materialises. If we see a viable business proposition, we will definitely consider it and participate,” said Ajey Mehta, India VP for HMD Global to the Economic Times

Recently, HMD Global launched a 3G-enabled 3310 in Australia. The feature phone boasts all the features that were there in the non-3G model plus a few more such as Facebook, Twitter and Skype apps.