Business Standard

Nokia may enter 4G-enabled feature phone segment

The 4G LTE feature phone market garnered Indian consumer's interest after the launch of Reliance JioPhone

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Nokia headquarters in Espoo, Finland

HMD Global, the official company behind Nokia-branded mobile phones, is mulling to enter the emerging 4G feature phone segment that has garnered Indian consumer’s interest especially after the launch of Reliance JioPhone.

JioPhone is definitely going to have impact on the segment, and there is no question about it. We are watching how this materialises. If we see a viable business proposition, we will definitely consider it and participate,” said Ajey Mehta, India VP for HMD Global to the Economic Times

Recently, HMD Global launched a 3G-enabled Nokia 3310 in Australia. The feature phone boasts all the features that were there in the non-3G model plus a few more such as Facebook, Twitter and Skype apps.

With data war between the telecos bolstering up and does not seem to cool down anytime soon, the 4G LTE feature phone creates a different preposition for price conscious Indian customers. Apart from Reliance Jio, companies like Lava mobiles and Intex also have 4G LTE feature in their portfolios. 
First Published: Thu, October 05 2017. 17:09 IST

