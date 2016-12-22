Nokia sues Apple in US & Germany, alleges patent infringement

The complaints concern 32 patents for innovations

on Wednesday sued in and for patent infringement, claiming the tech giant was using in "many" products without paying for it.



Nokia, once the world's top mobile phone maker, said the two companies had signed a licensing agreement in 2011, and since then " has declined subsequent offers made by to license other of its patented inventions, which are used by many of Apple's products."



"After several years of negotiations trying to reach an agreement to cover Apple's use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights," Ilkka Rahnasto, head of Nokia's patent business, said in a statement.



The complaints, filed in three German cities and a district court in Texas, concern 32 for innovations related to displays, user interface, software, antennae, chipsets and video coding. said it was preparing further legal action elsewhere.



was the world's leading mobile phone maker from 1998 until 2011 when it bet on Microsoft's Windows mobile platform, which proved to be a flop. Analysts say the company failed to grasp the growing importance of smartphone apps compared to hardware.



It sold its unprofitable handset unit in 2014 for some $7.2 billion to Microsoft, which dropped the name from its Lumia smartphone handsets.



Meanwhile, has concentrated on developing its mobile network equipment business by acquiring its French-American rival Alcatel-Lucent.



Including its 2013 full acquisition of joint venture Siemens Networks, said the three companies united represent more than 115 billion euros of R&D investment, with a massive portfolio of tens of thousands of patents.



The 2011 licensing deal followed years of clashes with Apple, which has also sparred with main rival Samsung over patent claims.



At the time, cut the deal to settle 46 separate complaints had lodged against it for violation of intellectual property.

AFP | Press Trust of India