Now, control your Instagram's Direct feature with more privacy options

-
ALSO READFacebook loses Belgian privacy case, faces fine up to $125 million Now, share multiple pictures in one Instagram story with Carousel Ads New Instagram update allows you to go 'live' with a friend No more screenshots! Instagram will let you share others' posts in Stories Facebook discards controversial fake news warning flags
-
In a bid to give users enhanced control over what they share, Instagram announced modifications to its privacy settings, thereby enabling increased usage of Instagram Direct.
The social media company announced that a user who sends an ephemeral photo or video from the Instagram Direct camera can decide whether recipients can view it once, replay it temporarily or see a permanent thumbnail of it in the chat log, reports TechCrunch.
As per the current setting, all messages could be replayed temporarily but would later disappear.
With this update, users can exercise control over content being shared.
Instagrammers with the new replay controls can indulge in sensitive content by allowing them to prevent replays that can give people time to take a photo of their screen with another camera without triggering a screenshot alert to the sender.
Last week, Instagram announced the development of a feature which will notify users whenever someone has captured a screenshot of any image or video shared on 'Stories'.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU