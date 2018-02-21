Now, control your Instagram's Direct feature with more privacy options

JUST IN
New York [USA] 

In a bid to give users enhanced control over what they share, Instagram announced modifications to its privacy settings, thereby enabling increased usage of Instagram Direct.

The social media company announced that a user who sends an ephemeral photo or video from the Instagram Direct camera can decide whether recipients can view it once, replay it temporarily or see a permanent thumbnail of it in the chat log, reports TechCrunch.

With this update, users can exercise control over content being shared.

Instagrammers with the new replay controls can indulge in sensitive content by allowing them to prevent replays that can give people time to take a photo of their screen with another camera without triggering a screenshot alert to the sender.

Last week, Instagram announced the development of a feature which will notify users whenever someone has captured a screenshot of any image or video shared on 'Stories'.
First Published: Wed, February 21 2018. 13:39 IST

