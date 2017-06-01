Now, get paid for using Microsoft's Bing over Google search

In a push to make people switch to its search engine, Microsoft will now pay users in Britain to use over competitors like

As part of its "Rewards" scheme, Microsoft will now allow users to earn points for making purchases online and simply searching the web which can then be redeemed for music and movies.

"The scheme has been introduced to give something to Microsoft's current users as well as helping to attract new customers to and its online store," wired.co. reported on Thursday.

There are two levels of points to redeem.

Level 1 members can earn points for 10 searches per day while those at Level 2 can earn reward points for 50 searches per day.

The number of searches used is refreshed each day.

The scheme will also be launched in France, Germany and Canada soon, the company said.