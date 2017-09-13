Now, Google lets you translate English street signs to 7 Indian languages

In an effort to bring down language barriers, on Wednesday announced several updates to its Starting on Wednesday, users in Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu can experience offline translations and instant visual translation in their preferred language.

Translate has also added support for in regional languages including Bengali and Tamil.

is a feature that lets users have a bilingual conversation with someone, simply by talking to the To activate, simply tap the mic to start speaking in a selected language, then tap the mic again, and the will automatically recognize which of the two languages are being spoken, letting you have a fluid conversation.

With Translate, users can easily turn their phone into a powerful translation tool, whether for studies, business, travel or work. Offline support enables Indian language users to translate a word or sentence even when they are not connected to the internet.

To make use of offline translations capabilities, you will need to download the specific language pack from the when connected to the internet. Just open the Translate app, make the language choice on either side of the screen and then tap the download button. To translate between two languages offline, you'll need to download both language packs.

The already lets the user use camera mode to snap a photo of English text and get a translation for it in these languages. Now with Word Lens feature, has taken it to next level letting users instantly translate text using their camera-so it's way easier for speakers of local to understand English street signs in the city or decide what to order from a restaurant menu. Word Lens is powered by machine learning, using computer vision to distinguish between letters on an image.

To get started, open the Translate app, point your camera at an English sign or text and you'll see the translated text in your language overlaid on your screen-even if you don't have an Internet or data connection.

All features announced today are already available in Hindi on the Translate app, and have started to roll out in the additional both on Android and iOS.

also recently announced voice input support for eight additional Indian languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. With these new announcements, reaffirms their commitment to enable more Indian users to access information around them using their own language.