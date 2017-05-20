Now, iPhone can make you social media video star

Clips is a wonderful addition to the social media scene and a handy tool for iPhone owners

Clips is a wonderful addition to the social media scene and a handy tool for iPhone owners

It is no secret that the iPhone has become the default camera for a lot of people. It’s also a known fact that short videos dominate social media. And a dip-stick survey among friends, colleagues and relatives led me to the conclusion that a lot of them were using their iPhones to post videos on social media. And with Clips, Apple has added the missing secret sauce. The interface doesn’t look daunting; in fact it’s too simple for my liking, and one needs to dig deep for all its features. I hit the record button, switched on Live Titles, started speaking and ...

Abhik Sen