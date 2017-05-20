Now, iPhone can make you social media video star

It is no secret that the iPhone has become the default camera for a lot of people. It’s also a known fact that short videos dominate social media. And a dip-stick survey among friends, colleagues and relatives led me to the conclusion that a lot of them were using their iPhones to post videos on social media. And with Clips, Apple has added the missing secret sauce. The interface doesn’t look daunting; in fact it’s too simple for my liking, and one needs to dig deep for all its features. I hit the record button, switched on Live Titles, started speaking and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?