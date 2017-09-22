Now, relive your memories by printing old photos via Kodak Facebook chatbot

Moments, the consumer printing division of Kodak, is now encouraging users to print their old on the platform via a Messenger chatbot and relive their memories.

To print an old photo, users have to start a chat thread with the Moments Assistant on Messenger, allow it access to the account and it would scan the users have stored on the platform over the years, The Verge reported.

Moments would also add a similar feature to its mobile app, which again either requires access to (or Google) account or phone's camera roll.

It would surface using the company's "unique image science capabilities" in a newsfeed-style section in an attempt to generate print sales.

Kodak's image surfacing algorithm relies on the data attached to a photo like tagging, relationships, location, engagement and keywords that helps it to scan on the platform, the report said.