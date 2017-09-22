Now, relive your memories by printing old photos via Kodak Facebook chatbot

JUST IN
Google buys HTC talent teams for $1.1 billion
IANS  |  San Francisco 

Kodak Moments, the consumer printing division of Kodak, is now encouraging Facebook users to print their old photos on the social media platform via a Messenger chatbot and relive their memories.

To print an old photo, users have to start a chat thread with the Kodak Moments Assistant on Facebook Messenger, allow it access to the Facebook account and it would scan the photos users have stored on the platform over the years, The Verge reported.

Kodak Moments would also add a similar feature to its mobile app, which again either requires access to Facebook (or Google) account or phone's camera roll.

It would surface photos using the company's "unique image science capabilities" in a newsfeed-style section in an attempt to generate print sales.

Kodak's image surfacing algorithm relies on the data attached to a photo like tagging, relationships, location, engagement and keywords that helps it to scan photos on the platform, the report said.
First Published: Fri, September 22 2017. 12:26 IST

