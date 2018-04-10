Now, summer camps to teach children how artificial intelligence works

If one were to pick one promising buzzword of the present time that is sure to drive all aspects human life in tomorrow’s world, one would most likely pick ‘Artificial Intelligence’ (AI). It is the young generation that is going to make use of this the most. Naturally, therefore, some educational institutions have already working on the ‘catch ’em young’ principle and impart them the right knowledge about AI.

Among them, is stepping forward to make young kids familiar with involving courses in Robotics, Coding, 3D Printing, and – in a way that it does not come through as too heavy on young minds, through

STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — in an interdisciplinary and applied approach. helps children to learn in a more cohesive manner taking examples of science from the real world.

What is



The educational institution, is offering a summer camp since March 5; it will end on June 16. The summer camp is divided into two separate camps: Camp 1 that caters to the children studying in Grade 5 and above and Camp 2 that focuses on educating children between Grades 2 and 4.

Both the camps are for five days each and are organised in several places, covering multiple locations in Mumbai. The registration is still open. Here is a list of dates and venues of the camp:



Date Venue March 5- 10 Studio Wamps, Ghatkopar East March 12 - 17 Making Champs, Koparkhairne March 19 – 24 Pawar Public School, Kandivali West March 19 -24 Studio Wamps, Ghatkopar East March 26 - 31 Kids Land, Airoli April- 10-13 Don Bosco, Matunga April 16 – 21 Knowledge Activity Centre, Prabhadevi April 16 – 21 Kid Pop ELC, Thane West April 16-21 Kangroo Kids ,Bandra West April 16 – 21 iRobokid, Sion April 16 – 21 St Stanislaus High School, Bandra West April 16 – 21 Blackboard, Oberoi Woods, Goregaon East (Only Camp 2) April 23 – 28 Kosh Preschool, Kandivali West April 23 – 28 Studio 23 Nariman Point April 23 – 28 iRobokid, Tardeo April 23 – 28 Blue Nile Jr., Bhandup West April 23 – 28 The Square, Powai April 23 – 28 Pinnacle International School Malad West April 23 – 28 Kudos, Khar West April 23 – 28 Shining Star, Vile Parle West April 30 – May 5 Billabong High International School,Malad West April 30 – May 5 Don Bosco Matunga April 30 – May 5 Gold Crest, Vashi April 30 – May 5 Multrio Edustation, Vidyavihar West April 30 – May 5 iRobokid, Sion April 30 – May 5 IRobokid, Tardeo April 30 – May 5 TLC,Chembur April 30 – May 5 Making Champs Sr.,Koparkhairne April 30 – May 5 Millenium Tower, Sanpada April 30 – May 5 Rising Sun, Goregaon West April 30 – May 5 Klever Bees, Kandivali East April 30 – May 5 My First Step, Malad West May 7 – 12 Creative 10, Goregaon West May 7 – 12 Billbong High International School, Malad West May 7 – 12 Pawar Public School, Kandivali West May 7 – 12 JBCN International School, Borivali West May 7 – 12 iRobokid, Tardeo May 7 – 12 Creative 10, Goregoan West May 7 – 12 The Square, Powai May 7 – 12 Creative Mind, Goregaon East May 28 – June 2 Kudos Kahr West June 04 -09 iRobokid, Sion June 04 - 09 iRobokid, Tardeo June 11 - 16 Blackboard, Goregaon East June 11 - 16 Studio 23, Nariman Point June 11 - 16 iRobokid, Tardeo

Discover STEM: Introduction to coding, and robotics5-day camp to give children a peek into the world of current and future day technologies like Robotics, Computer Programming, Animation, 3D modelling and Printing through examples based on several real-world situations. The camp will enhance their understanding of these technologies and introduce them to relevant skills required to innovate and excel in near future.

Who can attend – Children in Grade 5 and above



Camp 2: Junior engineer: explore simple machines and electronics



The institution claims to give hands-on experience to children in building working models, inspired by Da Vinci’s works. It also imparts knowledge in a manner so that the children can get a glimpse into the world of Simple Machines – Electricity and Electronic as well as enhance their understanding of how these operations take place.

During the course of the camp, the children will get a chance to create replicas of Scaling ladder used by fire brigade for rescue operations, Swing Bridge and A Catapult.

Who can attend – Children in Grade 2 to 4



The fees of the 5-day camp ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 depending on the grade level of the child and his or her interest in the programs offered. The are held in various schools and laboratory studios across Mumbai including venues like Don Bosco in Matunga, Knowledge Activity Centre in Prabhadevi, Studio 23 at Nariman Point and their own located at Tardeo.