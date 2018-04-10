Now, summer camps to teach children how artificial intelligence works

-
ALSO READBeyond digital: How companies and people connect and work in 2018? Automation boom: India's surgical robotics market to grow 5 times by 2025 Organs printed from bio-ink closer to reality: Research Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley banks on AI, blockchain for digitisation push Japan heads toward $1 million salaries in battle for 'genius' tech talent
-
If one were to pick one promising technology buzzword of the present time that is sure to drive all aspects human life in tomorrow’s world, one would most likely pick ‘Artificial Intelligence’ (AI). It is the young generation that is going to make use of this technology the most. Naturally, therefore, some educational institutions have already working on the ‘catch ’em young’ principle and impart them the right knowledge about AI.
Among them, iRobokid is stepping forward to make young kids familiar with STEM Education involving courses in Robotics, Coding, 3D Printing, Electrics and Electronics – in a way that it does not come through as too heavy on young minds, through summer camps.
STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — in an interdisciplinary and applied approach. STEM education helps children to learn in a more cohesive manner taking examples of science from the real world.
What is iRobokid?
The educational institution, iRobokid is offering a summer camp since March 5; it will end on June 16. The summer camp is divided into two separate camps: Camp 1 that caters to the children studying in Grade 5 and above and Camp 2 that focuses on educating children between Grades 2 and 4.
Both the camps are for five days each and are organised in several places, covering multiple locations in Mumbai. The registration is still open. Here is a list of dates and venues of the camp:
|Date
|Venue
|March 5- 10
|Studio Wamps, Ghatkopar East
|March 12 - 17
|Making Champs, Koparkhairne
|March 19 – 24
|Pawar Public School, Kandivali West
|March 19 -24
|Studio Wamps, Ghatkopar East
|March 26 - 31
|Kids Land, Airoli
|April- 10-13
|Don Bosco, Matunga
|April 16 – 21
|Knowledge Activity Centre, Prabhadevi
|April 16 – 21
|Kid Pop ELC, Thane West
|April 16-21
|Kangroo Kids ,Bandra West
|April 16 – 21
|iRobokid, Sion
|April 16 – 21
|St Stanislaus High School, Bandra West
|April 16 – 21
|Blackboard, Oberoi Woods, Goregaon East (Only Camp 2)
|April 23 – 28
|Kosh Preschool, Kandivali West
|April 23 – 28
|Studio 23 Nariman Point
|April 23 – 28
|iRobokid, Tardeo
|April 23 – 28
|Blue Nile Jr., Bhandup West
|April 23 – 28
|The Square, Powai
|April 23 – 28
|Pinnacle International School Malad West
|April 23 – 28
|Kudos, Khar West
|April 23 – 28
|Shining Star, Vile Parle West
|April 30 – May 5
|Billabong High International School,Malad West
|April 30 – May 5
|Don Bosco Matunga
|April 30 – May 5
|Gold Crest, Vashi
|April 30 – May 5
|Multrio Edustation, Vidyavihar West
|April 30 – May 5
|iRobokid, Sion
|April 30 – May 5
|IRobokid, Tardeo
|April 30 – May 5
|TLC,Chembur
|April 30 – May 5
|Making Champs Sr.,Koparkhairne
|April 30 – May 5
|Millenium Tower, Sanpada
|April 30 – May 5
|Rising Sun, Goregaon West
|April 30 – May 5
|Klever Bees, Kandivali East
|April 30 – May 5
|My First Step, Malad West
|May 7 – 12
|Creative 10, Goregaon West
|May 7 – 12
|Billbong High International School, Malad West
|May 7 – 12
|Pawar Public School, Kandivali West
|May 7 – 12
|JBCN International School, Borivali West
|May 7 – 12
|iRobokid, Tardeo
|May 7 – 12
|Creative 10, Goregoan West
|May 7 – 12
|The Square, Powai
|May 7 – 12
|Creative Mind, Goregaon East
|May 28 – June 2
|Kudos Kahr West
|June 04 -09
|iRobokid, Sion
|June 04 - 09
|iRobokid, Tardeo
|June 11 - 16
|Blackboard, Goregaon East
|June 11 - 16
|Studio 23, Nariman Point
|June 11 - 16
|iRobokid, Tardeo
Teaching procedure at the two camps:
Camp 1: Discover STEM: Introduction to coding, 3D printing and robotics
5-day camp to give children a peek into the world of current and future day technologies like Robotics, Computer Programming, Animation, 3D modelling and Printing through examples based on several real-world situations. The camp will enhance their understanding of these technologies and introduce them to relevant skills required to innovate and excel in near future.
Who can attend – Children in Grade 5 and above
Camp 2: Junior engineer: explore simple machines and electronics
The institution claims to give hands-on experience to children in building working models, inspired by Da Vinci’s works. It also imparts knowledge in a manner so that the children can get a glimpse into the world of Simple Machines – Electricity and Electronic as well as enhance their understanding of how these operations take place.
During the course of the camp, the children will get a chance to create replicas of Scaling ladder used by fire brigade for rescue operations, Swing Bridge and A Catapult.
Who can attend – Children in Grade 2 to 4
The fees of the 5-day camp ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 depending on the grade level of the child and his or her interest in the programs offered. The summer camps are held in various schools and laboratory studios across Mumbai including venues like Don Bosco in Matunga, Knowledge Activity Centre in Prabhadevi, Studio 23 at Nariman Point and their own iRobokid located at Tardeo.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU