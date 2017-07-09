TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Now, you may have to pay 50% more for a feature phone as DoT insists on GPS

The government has made it mandatory to install Global Positioning System (GPS) in all mobile phones

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

DoT said the method used for locating caller with help of mobile towers is not very accurate

Citing consumer safety, especially of women, DoT has rejected handset makers' demand for using alternative technology instead of GPS in low-cost mobiles, while the industry warned that the decision will push up prices of such feature phones by over 50 per cent.

The government has made it mandatory to install Global Positioning System (GPS) in all mobile phones, including feature phones that will be sold in India, from January 1, 2018 so as to locate subscribers in emergency situations.

"GPS is the main tool regarding location details of the subscriber in emergency, so government has decided to implement it in all the mobile phone handsets from 1 January 2018 in a positive manner," the DoT has said in a reply to industry body Indian Cellular Association (ICA).

"In the view of above, it is reiterated that all mobile phone handset manufacturers should also adhere for the second part of the gazette notification dated 22-04-2016 for implementation of GPS facility in all mobile phone handsets ...," it has said.

ICA, which represents the majority of mobile phone companies in India, has written to the government to use A-GPS technology which can help in locating callers using mobile towers near their location.

DoT has said, however, that the method used for locating caller with help of mobile towers is not very accurate.

It said that the GPS has been mandated in all mobile handsets "to ensure the safety and security of women which is of utmost importance".

When contacted, ICA National President Pankaj Mohindroo said: "The price of low-cost feature phones may rise by over 50 per cent as adding GPS system will require better configuration."

In a letter to the government last year, ICA had said feature phones retail for Rs 500-700 for which bill of material (BOM) used is to the tune of $5 (around Rs 330- 350).

Adding GPS in such phones will increase the production cost to $9-11 per unit, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

