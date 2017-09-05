Nubia M2 Play to launch soon; will compete Redmi 4 at Rs 8,999 price tag

JUST IN
Details out! Xiaomi announces Mi A1, an Android One smartphone, at Rs 14,999
Business Standard

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

ZTE's online brand Nubia is gearing up to launch the new ‘M-series’ device, dubbed the Nubia M2 Play, in India. The budget smartphone, to be priced at Rs 8,999, will be sold exclusively through Amazon India.
 
The Nubia M2 Play sports 5.5-inch HD TFT screen covered with 2.5D curved glass. It houses a fingerprint sensor below the home screen button, which is surrounded by capacitive navigation keys. The phone runs the Android Nougat operating system covered under Nubia UI 5.0 theme. It sports a 13-megapixel camera at the back and a 5 MP selfie on at the front. Powered by Qualcomm 435 processor, the phone comes with 32 GB of internal storage and 3 GB of RAM.

 
At 7.9 mm, the Nubia M2 Play is one of the slimmest smartphones in the budget category. The smartphone houses a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery and comes with 4G VoLTE support out of the box.
 
At Rs 8,999, the smartphone will compete with Xiaomi Redmi 4, Moto C Plus, Micromax Yu Yureka Black and Asus Zenfone Live.
First Published: Tue, September 05 2017. 17:15 IST

