Nubia M2 Play to launch soon; will compete Redmi 4 at Rs 8,999 price tag

ZTE's online brand is gearing up to launch the new ‘M-series’ device, dubbed the M2 Play, in India. The budget smartphone, to be priced at Rs 8,999, will be sold exclusively through



The M2 Play sports 5.5-inch HD TFT screen covered with 2.5D curved glass. It houses a fingerprint sensor below the home screen button, which is surrounded by capacitive navigation keys. The phone runs the Android Nougat operating system covered under UI 5.0 theme. It sports a 13-megapixel camera at the back and a 5 MP selfie on at the front. Powered by Qualcomm 435 processor, the phone comes with 32 GB of internal storage and 3 GB of RAM.



At 7.9 mm, the M2 Play is one of the slimmest smartphones in the budget category. The smartphone houses a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery and comes with 4G VoLTE support out of the box.At Rs 8,999, the smartphone will compete with 4, Moto C Plus, and