OnePlus 5, 5T receive update for HD content streaming; here's how to get it

5 and 5T are flagship breed devices with top-tier innards. However, both the smartphones are plagued by issues with high-definition (HD) content streaming -- quite uncharacterictic of premium models. The issue relates to high-definition (HD) playback support using online streaming services. Both the devices lacked HD video streaming support at launch, even though they have the supported hardware. This issue affected the content delivery quality on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies, etc. Now, a couple of months after the issue was first reported, is finally extending support to users in the form of offline update. However, because of the offline nature, the update could not be downloaded and installed over the network – like other OTA updates to address bugs in firmware.

To resolve the issue, therefore, users will nee to send their devices to the company. The company has promised to bear the courier cost, but only in select regions -- Europe, North America, China and India.

"Due to security processes involved with updating the devices, we can only deliver the update through a physical connection from an authenticated PC. If you are interested in this update, please contact our CS (customer service) team for more information. We're covering the courier cost for the 5 and 5T customers who would like the update, as you will need to send your device to us to update," said David Y, community manager in a statement posted at the official forum.