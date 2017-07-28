OnePlus 5 getting EAS? Here is how that will impact its battery life

-
ALSO READKarbonn Aura 4G Plus: Battery the only highlight in this average smartphone Moto E4 Plus smartphone with 5,000 mAh battery to be launched on July 12 Need a smartphone with long battery life? Here are best available options Moto E4 Plus to launch on July 12; competes with Moto G5 and G5 Plus Motorola launches Moto C Plus for Rs 6,999; know the features and specs
-
The One Plus 5 is rumoured to get a new update that will increase its battery power significantly. The Chinese smartphone maker, known to experiment with new features, is believed to be working on implementing Energy Aware Scheduling (EAS), which would help increase the battery life. According to experts, this new update could give the smarphone a screen-on time of seven hours using only 50 per cent battery.
What is EAS and what changes will it bring if OnePlus 5 actually enables it?
The energy-aware scheduling (EAS) project takes into account the core size and clock speed when deciding where to run an app. EAS is said to make an important entry to the OnePlus 5 update as the company tries to resolve a major design limitation by coordinating the two key power-management subsystems (CPUFreq and CPUIdle). This, in turn, helps improve the battery life of the phone significantly.
Earlier, the Google Pixel had received this update. It was added to the kernel over a year ago, though it is not widely used so far.
While the rumour around OnePlus 5 using EAS may be correct, the claim of seven-hour screen-on time should be taken with a grain of salt.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU