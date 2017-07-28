TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Mobiles & Tablets

Adobe Target to be enabled with new AI-powered personalisation capabilities
Business Standard

OnePlus 5 getting EAS? Here is how that will impact its battery life

The feature, possibly coming as an update, may give phone a 7-hour screen-on time with 50% battery

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

OnePlus 5
OnePlus 5. Photo: oneplusstore.in

The One Plus 5 is rumoured to get a new update that will increase its battery power significantly. The Chinese smartphone maker, known to experiment with new features, is believed to be working on implementing Energy Aware Scheduling (EAS), which would help increase the battery life. According to experts, this new update could give the smarphone a screen-on time of seven hours using only 50 per cent battery.

What is EAS and what changes will it bring if OnePlus 5 actually enables it?


The energy-aware scheduling (EAS) project takes into account the core size and clock speed when deciding where to run an app. EAS is said to make an important entry to the OnePlus 5 update as the company tries to resolve a major design limitation by coordinating the two key power-management subsystems (CPUFreq and CPUIdle). This, in turn, helps improve the battery life of the phone significantly.

Earlier, the Google Pixel had received this update. It was added to the kernel over a year ago, though it is not widely used so far.

While the rumour around OnePlus 5 using EAS may be correct, the claim of seven-hour screen-on time should be taken with a grain of salt.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements