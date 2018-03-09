OnePlus 5T with Rs 1,500 cashback, no-cost EMI on Amazon: Details here

The flagship 5T, from the house of Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus, is being offered for sale on the e-commerce platform with a of Rs 1,500 and the no-cost equated monthly instalments (EMI) option. The offer can also be availed of through online store (oneplusstore.in) and the Experience Store (currently available only in Bangalore).

As for the offer, the of Rs 1,500 is applicable only to ICICI bank credit and debit card holders.And, the no-cost EMI, which removes the interest component from monthly instalments, is available on all major credit cards.

The offer on 5T came soon after the reports of the company’s next flagship – the 6 – started surfacing on the web.

Recently, the purported images of 6 were leaked by online portal Slashleaks. The images reveal a major design overhaul, along with a new all-screen front and a notch accommodating the selfie camera, earphones and a couple of sensors – similar to the Asus Zenfone 5-series and the Apple iPhone X.

On the back, the smartphone shows an all-glass treatment – instead of an aluminium construction in the predecessors ( 3, 3T, 5 and 5T). The dual-camera set-up, introduced in the 5, is seen aligned vertically and placed at the centre.

In 5T, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer had moved the fingerprint scanner at the back to accommodate the ultra-wide 18:9 aspect ratio screen on the front. In the 6, the fingerprint scanner seems to stay at the back, but get a new design close to the one in the Samsung Galaxy S9-series.

The purported 6 image also revealed that the phone would run on the Android Oreo v 8.1 covered under OxygenOS v 5.1. The 5T features Oxygen OS 5.0.3, which hints that the upcoming smartphone might get an additional software optimisation to support all-screen mode.

Another leak by portal Android Central revealed the upcoming smartphone’s benchmark score. The 6, according to the portal’s claims, scored 276510 in Antutu. With this score, the OnePlus’ upcoming flagship beats the overall benchmark score of Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi Mix 2S – which is set to launch on March 27 in China. Both the smartphones, however, are expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC).

The successor of the 5T, the 6 would be announced sometime in June this year.