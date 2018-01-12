OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition: Here is why fans would still buy it

The OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition (Rs 38,999), a limited edition phone born of a tie-in with the film Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is identical to the OnePlus 5T 8GB/128GB in terms of hardware. But here’s why fans would still buy it.

The box There’s a phone in here? Really? One is most likely to miss the OnePlus logo on the massive box, which features Star Wars: The Last Jedi branding in prominent font. The phone The Sandstone White colour with black buttons is a tribute to the Stormtroopers. The Star Wars logo is emblazoned in red on the matte white ...