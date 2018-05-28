OnePlus 6 Avengers Ed. with 256 GB storage, 8 GB RAM goes on sale on May 29

OnePlus 6 Avenger edition sale in India
Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Infinity War Special Edition in India on May 17. The OnePlus 6 went on sale from May 21, and the company on May 28 confirmed that the special edition would go on sale starting May 29 at 12 noon, exclusively on Amazon India.
OnePlus 6 Marvels Avenger edition: Processor
The mid-range smartphone from the stable of OnePlus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip, an octa-core processor paired with Adreno 630 graphic processing unit for immersive gaming experience.
OnePlus 6 Marvels Avenger edition: Storage and RAM
The premium OnePlus 6 edition comes with a mammoth 256 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM. This is the first time OnePlus has released a 256 GB storage variant, along with 128 GB and 64 GB variants.
OnePlus 6 Marvels Avenger edition: Other features
The back of the phone features Karbon fiber case pattern infused into a glass design. The colour of the alert slider and the logo draw inspiration from the powerful gauntlet honed by Thanos in the Avengers Infinity War superhero movie from the house of Marvel. The phone also comes with an Iron Man-inspired case.
OnePlus 6 Marvels Avenger edition: Price and offers
Priced at Rs 44,999, the OnePlus 6 Avengers special edition is the costliest smartphone from the Chinese manufacturers stable. However, the phone would be available along with a cashback offer of Rs 2,000 from Citibank. It can also be availed using the No Cost EMI for up to 3 months from all major banks.
