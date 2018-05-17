JUST IN
OnePlus 6 unveiled, price starts at $529; India launch today: Details here
Business Standard

OnePlus 6 launched in India, price starts at Rs 34,999: Details here

OnePlus 6 would go on sale starting May 21, exclusively on Amazon India. However, the OnePlus 6 Avenger Infinity War-based special 256GB storage variant would go on sale some time in June

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Price and availability

Photo: OnePlus

The OnePlus 6 smartphone comes in three RAM and storage combinations - 6GB/64GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. This OnePlus phone is priced at Rs 34,999, 39,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively. The phone would go on sale starting May 21, exclusively on Amazon India. However, the OnePlus 6 Avenger Infinity War-based special 256GB storage variant would go on sale some time in June.

OnePlus 6: Software

Photo: OnePlus

The OnePlus 6 boots Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1 operating system, which now supports gesture-based on-screen navigation.

OnePlus 6: Camera

Photo: OnePlus

OnePlus 6 sports dual camera set-up on the back featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor, paired with 20MP sensors. The primary sensor is assisted with optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation. Both the sensors feature bright f/1.7 aperture for low-light photography.

OnePlus 6: Notch-based screen

Photo: OnePlus

OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch 19:9 aspect ratio notch-based screen. Just like its predecessor, the phone's screen is of AMOLED breed with fullHD+ resolution.

OnePlus 6: Design

Photo: OnePlus

OnePlus 6 is the first premium offering from the stable of OnePlus to feature glass-based design. The OnePlus 6 features glass-aluminium-glass sandwich design, utilising Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back and sturdy aluminium frame sandwiched in between.

OnePlus 6: Processor

Photo: Qualcomm

OnePlus 6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC), which is an octacore processor paired with Adreno graphic processing unit.    


First Published: Thu, May 17 2018. 17:43 IST

