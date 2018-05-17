OnePlus 6 launched in India, price starts at Rs 34,999: Details here

Price and availability
The OnePlus 6 smartphone comes in three RAM and storage combinations - 6GB/64GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. This OnePlus phone is priced at Rs 34,999, 39,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively. The phone would go on sale starting May 21, exclusively on Amazon India. However, the OnePlus 6 Avenger Infinity War-based special 256GB storage variant would go on sale some time in June.
OnePlus 6: Software
The OnePlus 6 boots Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1 operating system, which now supports gesture-based on-screen navigation.
OnePlus 6: Camera
OnePlus 6 sports dual camera set-up on the back featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor, paired with 20MP sensors. The primary sensor is assisted with optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation. Both the sensors feature bright f/1.7 aperture for low-light photography.
OnePlus 6: Notch-based screen
OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch 19:9 aspect ratio notch-based screen. Just like its predecessor, the phone's screen is of AMOLED breed with fullHD+ resolution.
OnePlus 6: Design
OnePlus 6 is the first premium offering from the stable of OnePlus to feature glass-based design. The OnePlus 6 features glass-aluminium-glass sandwich design, utilising Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back and sturdy aluminium frame sandwiched in between.
OnePlus 6: Processor
OnePlus 6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC), which is an octacore processor paired with Adreno graphic processing unit.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU