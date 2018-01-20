OnePlus opens first authorised offline store in India to attract new users

Chinese maker on Saturday announced the launch of its first " Authorised Store" in the country here.

"The new ' Authorised Store' is designed to complement our and also attract new users, while serving as a destination for our fast-growing community to experience and purchase products," Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, India, said in a statement.

The store is part of the player's focus on creating more offline touch points across key cities to allow users to experience the phone sales, the company said.

The company is offering a free "Bullet V2" earphone on the purchase of any to early buyers who visit the " Authorised Store".

In September 2017, the company partnered with several stores to provide easy access to products at a conveniently located store.

The company also launched its flagship "Experience Store" in Bengaluru last year for the community to experience products as well as collaborate and share new ideas.