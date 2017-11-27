OPPO F5, with AI selfie technology, to be available in India for Rs 24,990

Chinese handset maker OPPO on Monday unveiled its flagship smartphone F5 in at Rs 24,990 that comes with Artificial Intelligence(AI)-enabled

Available in red and black, this is the first phone to come with 6GB RAM in this price segment, the company said in a statement.

"We are excited to announce this collaboration with Vogue on their 10th anniversary for the 6GB 'Red Edition' for all the fashion divas who love taking selfies and capture precious moments," said Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO

The device sports which is designed to personalise beautification of subjects while taking a selfie.

With over 200 facial recognition spots, F5 6GB variant can distinguish users' facial features from skin tone and type, gender and age.

The device has 6-inch FHD+ full-screen display with 18:9 aspect ratio that offers an immersive viewing experience.