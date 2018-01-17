Oppo launches A83 at Rs 13,990 with AI technology, full screen display

Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday launched the smartphone that claims to deliver natural selfie experience to young consumers through its 'AI Beauty Recognition Technology'.

The device with 4GB RAM and 3,180mAh battery is priced at Rs 13,990.

will be available on Amazon and Flipkart as well as offline stores from January 20 in black and gold colours.

"We have received an immense response for our Selfie Expert 'A' Series and 'F' Series. With A83, we wish to bring an affordable selfie camera with advance features such as the HD + Full Screen Display and AI Beauty Technology," Will Yang, Brand Director, India, said in a statement.

comes with 8MP front lens and 13 MP rear camera.

The 'AI Beauty Recognition Technology' employs a Cloud database from premium suppliers that have sufficient power to support diversified facial recognition in smart terminals.

The AI can learn automatically once it has amassed enough imaging data.

The classifies, recognises and beautifies the portrait in three aspects: skin colour and texture, gender and age by capturing captures more than 200 facial points when a photo is taken. The AI will optimise the scene to integrate the portrait and background.

has a 5-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 X 720 resolution. It is also equipped with face unlock.